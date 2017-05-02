Police investigate theft of $4K in tools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton were called to the 2700 block of Dwight Avenue Monday on a report of a breaking and entering.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim who told them several tools had been taken from his detached garage. The homeowner told police he didn’t know when the theft occurred because the only entry point was through one of the two garage doors, according to a police report on the incident.

The owner told police the tools were taken from under the workbench, which had a number of household items in front of it. The victim further stated whoever took the items must have moved the household items and replaced them after the theft.

The tools taken include a compound miter saw, a cordless drill tool kit, a 413 piece mechanics tool set and a four-drawer tool chest.

The police report lists the value of the tools stolen as $4,068.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.