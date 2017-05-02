Police need help solving break-in at Dayton diner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary case.
Police say someone broke into Diamond D’s Diner in in the 2300 block of Germantown Street on April 30 around 5:00 a.m.
The suspect broke a window to get inside and several items were stolen.
The suspect is a black man, possibly between the age of 16-20 years old, 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet ’tall, weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing all dark clothing and dark shoes.
Burglary caught on camera
Burglary caught on camera x
Latest Galleries
-
Derrec Sandifer
-
University of Texas Stabbing
-
Photos: Dallas Shooting
-
Photos: Kettering-native killed in Afghanistan firefight
-
Cat Saved From Pipe In Dayton
-
Pickup crashes into car wash
-
Photos: Greenville Stabbing
-
Photos: Greenville Stabbing
-
Photos: Brother surprises sister with Disney photo shoot
-
Photos: Brother surprises sister with Disney photo shoot
If anyone has any information on this break-in please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.