Police need help solving break-in at Dayton diner

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary case.

Police say someone broke into Diamond D’s Diner in in the 2300 block of Germantown Street on April 30 around 5:00 a.m.

The suspect broke a window to get inside and several items were stolen.

The suspect is a black man, possibly between the age of 16-20 years old, 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet ’tall, weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds.  He was wearing all dark clothing and dark shoes.

Burglary caught on camera

If anyone has any information on this break-in please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

