Police need help solving break-in at Dayton diner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary case.

Police say someone broke into Diamond D’s Diner in in the 2300 block of Germantown Street on April 30 around 5:00 a.m.

The suspect broke a window to get inside and several items were stolen.

The suspect is a black man, possibly between the age of 16-20 years old, 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet ’tall, weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing all dark clothing and dark shoes.

Burglary caught on camera View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Police are trying to identify this man in an April 30 break-in at Diamond D's Diner on Germantown St. Police are trying to identify this man in an April 30 break-in at Diamond D's Diner on Germantown St. Police are trying to identify this man in an April 30 break-in at Diamond D's Diner on Germantown St.

If anyone has any information on this break-in please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.