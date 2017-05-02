Polling location loses power in Warren County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There were a couple issues across the Miami Valley during Tuesday’s primary election, but the biggest one was in Warren County.

The Board of Elections director there tells us a car accident knocked out power to Grace Baptist Church in Middletown which was a polling location. Because of that, polls were moved to Crosspointe Church of Christ.

All together voters were not able to vote for about 50 minutes. The director says the county engineer’s office helped make signs to direct the voters to the new location.

Montgomery County Board of Election officials say they did add extra signage to a polling location in Phillipsburg because construction was happening on a nearby road.

Across the area officials have reported low voter turnouts. Polls close at 7:30 PM.