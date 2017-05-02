Polls open for Ohio Primary and Special Election

(WDTN) — The polls are open for Tuesday’s Ohio Primary and Special Election.

People will cast their ballots across the state on a variety of issues. Many of those come at the local level.

Some of the biggest ballot issues in the Miami Valley include a council election in Huber Heights, proposed tax levies in Springfield and West Carrollton and school taxes in Greenon and Xenia.

In Cincinnati, three Democrats are battling for two spots in November’s general Mayoral election. Incumbent Mayor John Cranley is seeking his second four-year term against councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson. There are no Republicans in the race.

The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and they’ll close at 7:30 p.m.

2 News will have complete coverage of Tuesday’s Primary and Special Election once the polls close on air and online.

