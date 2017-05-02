Robbery reported on UD campus Tuesday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Department of Public Safety notified students about a robbery on campus early Tuesday morning.

A non-student pizza delivery driver told police a man showed him a handgun and demanded money outside a UD residence on East Stewart St. The suspect took the driver’s wallet and two pizzas and left in a dark-colored car. He went westbound on East Stewart St.

A UD student was also present, but nothing was taken from the student. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” man, of muscular build and with a slight beard. He was wearing dark pants and a black jacket.

UD police searched the area but could not find the suspect. The robbery is under investigation.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Department of Public Safety dispatch at 937-229-2121.