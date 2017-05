Azra from Azra’s Mediterranian cuisine shares her recipe for Shakshuka.

Dish of eggs poached in tomatoes and bell peppers sauces

Traditionally serving for breakfast or brunch

Ingredients

1 large red and yellow bell peppers

Cored and seeded

1 large yellow onions

4 cups fresh chopped and peeled tomatoes

4 cloves garlic thinly sliced

6large eggs

1 ts. Ground cumin

1 ts. Smoked paprika

1 ts. Freshly ground black peper

1 ts salt

1/2 feta cheese

1/2 tbs. chopped parsley

Pita or challah bread