Springfield voters pass income tax levy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Springfield approve an income tax levy, similar to the one that was rejected in November.

The 0.4 percent earned income tax will help fund police, fire/EMS and street maintenance. Voters approved the levy, 67 to 33 percent.

According to the Springfield government website, with the passage of the tax levy, the Johnny Lytle Avenue community police station can reopen. The police can reinstate programs including Bike Camp and Citizen’s Police Academy.

The city can add six police officers to fight crime and the heroin epidemic and provide funding needed to keep neighborhoods safe.

The fire department can reopen Fire Station #5 and reinstate a fire/EMS unit. They can invest in safety equipment.

The city can dedicate $2 million to improve streets.

Springfield voted down the measure in November by 227 votes. The city held several forums during the last few months to show voters how the funds from the levy would be used.