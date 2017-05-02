Strong winds keeping tree crews busy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds over the last few days has pushed a lot of tree’s to their limits.

Gary Mckee says neighbors will notice his tree removal crew working on their block, and will ask the crew to help them with their troubled tree’s.

“We got here this morning at 9 o’clock . Started on a little small job. A bush job which turned into 5 other customers,” said Mckee who owns Woody Tree Medics.

His crews has been working around the clock to clear and secure local trees.

“We look for crosses that are like a “V”. Those are the ones that need to be cabled. Those are at risk during high winds,” said Mckee.

Mckee explains that a cable will stabilize branch gaps and reduce the likelihood that they will break off a tree.

Another concern for Mckee is dead tree limbs. He’s seen a lot of dying trees in the Kettering and Oakwood area.

“There is a lot of them dying out. A lot of times people are waiting too late take them down safely. With the older tree’s you should thin them out and properly prune them, you will give them new life,” said Mckee.

Mckee says caring for your trees will likely save you in the long run, but he will always be busy during severe storms.

“Usually we average about 10-20 extra calls during the storms,” said Mckee.

Mckee said he has noticed that Ash tree’s are becoming weaker across the Miami Valley. He says depending on the size and if you want the wood or not, that could cost between 500 to 1,500 dollars.