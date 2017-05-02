Troy High School votes special needs teen, prom king

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some teens at Troy High School worked together to make sure their classmate had a prom night to remember.

Derrec Sandifer has autism, and his peers at Troy High School voted him prom king.

Sandifer had one word when asked about his prom experience: “Fun!”

Derrec’s date asked him to the prom with a decorated a football that said: “Will you tackle prom with me?”

She also brought him a plate of his favorite food: chicken wings

Derrec’s mother, Amber Robinson said being named prom king meant a lot to her son.

“He wore his crown around the house and his sash,” Robinson said. “Wore it the next day, riding around in the car. Went to dinner in it. You know, it was a huge deal for him.”

She said she can’t thank her son’s classmates enough for making his senior year, so special.

“It is absolutely heartwarming. All of the kids in Derrec’s class, I can’t say enough good things about these kids,” Robinson said.

