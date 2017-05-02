Two people killed in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana (WDTN) — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Randolph County, Indiana.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Base Road and 100 South.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 20-year-old Tanner Folkner ran a stop sign. Folkner’s car was hit by a truck.

The car flipped and ended up on its top in a field near the intersection. All three people inside the car were trapped.

The truck also ended up in the field.

The Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Nicholas A. Olsen from Winchester, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Olsen was riding in the car.

Folkner and 20-year-old Tyler Gray were transported by air ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Folkner died at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says Folkner and Gray weren’t wearing seat belts. Olsen was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was also wearing his seat belt. He refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

