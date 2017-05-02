Tyson to eliminate antibiotics in its chickens

SPRINGDALE, AR (NBC News) — One of the nation’s largest poultry producers has plans to eliminate antibiotics in chicken.

Tyson Foods announced Monday it’ll go antibiotic free by the end of this year. It says its pledge will apply to poultry it sells in supermarkets under its own Tyson label.

Driven by consumer demand, Tyson joins competitors like Perdue and Pilgrim’s Pride in ridding its chicken of antibiotics, as well as several major fast food restaurant chains.

McDonald’s announced in 2015 it would be switching to chickens raised without most antibiotics.