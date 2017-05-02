Update on repairs to I-75 after accident

(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – ODOT is on track to open all lanes and ramps on I-75 that closed following Sunday’s deadly crash by Thursday morning.

2 NEWS asked for an update on the repairs Tuesday. They tell us crews removed and replaced the damaged pavement on the inside lanes of I-75 south. They planned to shift traffic from the outside lanes of I-75 to the inside Tuesday night, so drivers would use the inside lanes of I-75 south for Wednesday morning’s commute. Crews will replace the damaged pavement on the outside lanes Wednesday.

The plan is to have the ramps to I-75 south from Main St. and SR 4 opened up by Thursday morning.

I-75 near State Route 4 closed Sunday, after a fiery crash that left one man dead. Police said Andrew Brunsman, 30, drove the wrong way on I-75 south and crashed into a gasoline tanker truck. Brunsman died at the scene.

