2 arrested, jailed after chase in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton spotted a car speeding on Elmhurst Drive around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and a chase began.

According to a police report on the incident, officers saw the car nearly crash while turning onto Oakridge Drive. The car skidded and blew a tire, then drove into oncoming traffic and through a stop sign at Elmhurst Avenue and West Second Street. The car finally came to a rest at Third Street and Almond Avenue.

The report says officers saw three people get out of the car and run away.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Justin Dunlap, and a second unidentified man ran north on Almond Avenue. Dunlap was carrying a bookbag which he threw to the ground while running. A third man, identified in the report as 22-year-old Dominique Johnson, ran east on Third Street.

Officers were able to quickly catch up with Dunlap and arrest him. Officers also arrested Johnson after a foot chase.

Police found a semi-automatic handgun near the bookbag that Dunlap dropped and several capsules and baggies of suspected heroin inside.

Police found a second gun with an extended magazine inside the car.

Dunlap and Johnson are both in the Montgomery County Jail being held on weapons and drug charges. The third man has not yet been identified.