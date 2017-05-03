2 people stabbed, police officer hurt at Beavercreek bar

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Police arrested one person after a fight broke out at a bar in Beavercreek, leaving two people with stab wounds and one police officer with minor injuries.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Santa Fe Lounge in the 3900 block of Dayton Xenia Road just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds. One of those people was taken to Soin Medical Center for treatment, while the other stabbing victim was not transported to a hospital. Injuries to both of the stabbing victims are considered minor.

Police say a man with a pocket knife stabbed the victims. That suspect is in custody and was being taken to the Fairborn City Jail.

One police officer suffered minor injuries on scene while dealing with some unruly patrons. That officer was not taken to a hospital.

Police are still investigating to learn what led to the fight and the stabbings.

The suspects name has not been released yet.