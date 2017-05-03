2 people taken to hospitals after Clark County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews, including CareFlight, were called to a two-vehicle accident in Clark County Wednesday.

The crash happened around noon in the 400 block of Shrine Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene, the driver of a Chevy pickup drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a car. The woman driving the car was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with life-threatening injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers also tell 2 NEWS alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

