About 5,500 Ohio students may cancel loans for defunct chain

By Published:
(Photo/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney general says nearly 5,500 people in Ohio are eligible to cancel federal student loans that they used to attend schools operated by a for-profit chain that abruptly ceased operations in 2015.

The Corinthian Colleges group sold or closed its more than 100 campuses amid allegations of fraud and misrepresenting the success of its graduates. Its schools included Everest Institute, Heald College and WyoTech.

The state says letters being sent to eligible attendees in Ohio will explain how they can apply for loan cancellation with the U.S. Department of Education.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says that means qualifying applicants wouldn’t have to make further payments on their loans and would be refunded what they already have paid.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s