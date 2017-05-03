California homeowner holds teen burglary suspects at gunpoint

KRON Published:

CHINO HILLS (KRON) – A Southern California homeowner took matters into his own hands when he noticed people trying to break into his home.

The Chino Hills man was able to catch the suspects and hold them at gunpoint until police arrived. He even snapped of photo of the moment he held the teen suspects on the ground.

“They came home from the supermarket and they noticed somebody jump the fence and try to pry in and he panicked and had a gun and pulled out and did a warning shot,” a neighbor said.

After 911 was called, deputies responded to the scene and arrested the teens.

