Candlelight vigil honoring Kettering soldier killed during ISIS raid

By Published: Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends will gather Wednesday in Kettering to remember Sergeant Cameron Thomas.

Sgt. Thomas joined the Army right after graduating from Kettering Fairmont High School in 2012.  Friends telling 2 NEWS it was his dream to become an Army Ranger.

The 23-year-old was on his third tour when he died on April 27th.  Sgt. Thomas was one of two soldiers killed in the ISIS raid in Afghanistan.  The pentagon said the two may have been killed by friendly fire.

The high school swimmer was one of 12 kids.  Wednesday night family and friends lit candles and shared memories of the fallen soldier.

A celebration of life is also planned for Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Polen Farm in Kettering

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Sgt. Thomas’s family.

