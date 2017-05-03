Cops and fathers basketball game

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend, Miami Valley cops and dads will take to the court for the first basketball game of its kind.

Jamal Dawkins, from Fatherhood Is Power, talked about how the Cops and Fathers game came to be.

“We had a prayer event and invited the Dayton Police Department out,” he said. “They liked the idea, and their community relations officer reached out to us and said, ‘let’s do it!'”

The event will be Saturday, May 6 from 2-5 p.m. at Belmont High School. Admission is free. It is a family event with raffles and prizes, as well as a halftime money shot.

“We want to build a stronger community,” said Dawkins. He said often people complain about problems, but don’t act on solutions. He said they want to be part of the solution.

They will also be accepting can goods and non perishable food items for our friends in need.

