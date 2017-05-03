Crash report shows alcohol suspected in I-75 fiery crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The crash report from the fiery crash that killed one man and closed the freeway for hours Sunday has been released.

The report shows crash investigators suspect Andrew Brunsman had alcohol in his system when he drove the wrong way causing the crash and fire. According to the crash report. this accident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The crash happened Sunday when the car Brunsman was driving traveled the wrong way on I-75 in the southbound lanes. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the frightening scene as the car traveled past several cars before veering into the path of a southbound tanker truck.

READ MORE: Police asking for information, witnesses in deadly I-75 crash

The truck collided with Brunsman’s car continuing south for several yards before coming to a stop. Both vehicles were soon engulfed in flames and an explosion was captured on ODOT cameras that could be seen spreading into the northbound lanes with cars there narrowly missing the fireball.

The report also shows a third car was damaged by debris and flames after the crash.

Firefighters fought the blaze for hours and the entire highway was closed for hours while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The southbound lanes were reopened Wednesday morning and the ramps from Main Street and SR-4 to southbound I-75 are expected to open Thursday morning, four days after the crash.

ODOT had to replace pavement and make other repairs to the road surface and barriers.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com told you Wednesday Brunsman was convicted of OVI and reckless driving in 2013. We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.

READ MORE: Man killed in wrong-way crash had driving record