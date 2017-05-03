Crime Stoppers offering reward for the arrest of these men

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers want your help to find these suspects. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of these men.

Michael Miller

Michael Miller has a warrant through the Dayton Police Department for Kidnapping and Rape. He is a registered sex offender and has a criminal history of Felonious Assault, Abduction, Failing to Notify Residency as a Sex Offender, and Robbery. Miller is a 55-year-old male, 5’09, 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Jamar Warren

Jamar Warren has several warrants through the Dayton Police Department for Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer and Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He has a criminal history of Receiving Stolen Property, Theft, and Endangering Children. Warren is a 20-year-old male, 5’10, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Richard Newport

Richard Newport has a warrant through Clark County for Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He has a criminal history of Receiving Stolen Property, Theft, and Drug Abuse. Newport is a 47-year-old male, 5’11, 170 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in New Carlisle, Ohio.

Adam Doak

Adam Doak has a warrant through Miami County for Possession of Dangerous Ordinance. He has a criminal history of Reckless Driving. Doak is a 34-year-old male, 6’02, 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known location was in Cincinnati, Ohio.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips” (select Miami Valley Crime Stoppers as the agency). You never have to give your name, just the information. Information that leads to an arrest will get a reward of up to $2,500.