MUKILTEO, WA (NBC News) — A dramatic small plane crash in Washington State on Tuesday is captured on camera.

The Piper PA-32 Cherokee six clipped power lines and rained fuel onto cars as it plummeted into the ground in the city of Mukilteo north of Seattle.

Authorities say the pilot had just taken off from a nearby airport when the plane suddenly lost power and crashed.

Amazingly, neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground was injured in the crash.

The crash did cause a traffic back-up for more than an hour and knocked out power to 9,000 homes for around 40 minutes.