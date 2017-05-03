Fairfield Inn & Suites coming to downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction is set to begin soon on a new six-story Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monument Avenue in downtown Dayton.

It’ll be the first hotel built downtown in more than a decade. It’s set to bring dozens of jobs to the area and keep more visitors downtown.

“I think it would be excellent for the economy down here,” Ronald Seller said. “Anything that’ll bring jobs to the City of Dayton.”

Hotel developers plan to create 24 full-time jobs and 6 part-time jobs with an annual payroll of about $700,000. They promise half of the jobs will go to Dayton residents and others from surrounding areas.

“We’ve got a big investment with Dayton with the rest of the Water Street project,” Developer Jason Woodard said. “It is a little scary to have the first new hotel after 15 years since the last one, but we think the time is right.”

Development hasn’t been easy. Engineers learned a storm sewer line runs directly below where the hotel will stand. That’s why at Wednesday night’s meeting, Economic Development Directer Ford Weber asked commissioners for an additional $500,000.

“It’s very important that this sewer not be damaged,” Weber said. “That it be protected.”

Developers will invest $11 million to build 96 hotel rooms complete with some retail amenities. They’re also offering internships to DPS students and opening up the hotel to the district for fundraisers and an annual school field trip.

Mayor Nan Whaley says she’s glad to see familiar developers re-investing in the area.

“Fairfield Inn and Suites will be a great addition for what we’re doing along the River and we are really pleased that the developers who we’ve had a good relationship with from Waterstreet and Delco Lofts are doing it,” Mayor Whaley said. “It’s very exciting.”

Construction is set to begin in June. Completion is expected for Fall 2018.

When we get sketches of what the hotel will look like, we’ll be sure to posted them in this story.