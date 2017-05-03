First reading of red light cameras

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Intersections in Dayton may soon have traffic cameras installed, if the city approves a push by police.

The first reading of the ordinance is tonight, if it passes then there will be a second reading next week. If that passes, the cameras will go into effect 30 days later.

While some say there’s no need for the cameras, others say the cameras save lives.

A study done by the insurance institute for highway safety found that when cities turned off the cameras, fatal crashes where drivers ran red lights, rose 30 percent.

Dayton police chief Richard Biehl provided similar figures. He said the city has seen a 45 percent increase in traffic deaths in the last three years.

Insurance Agent June Smith of American Family Insurance noted the cameras assign tickets to a car and not people, so running a red won’t necessarily affect your premium.

But when it comes to reducing traffic crashes and fatalities, she says: “When you travel at an intersection where those lights are, and you know they’re there, I think it makes you think twice.”