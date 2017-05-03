If you received an unexpected link to Google Doc do not open it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH) – There is an email phishing scam going around that might have already hit your inbox.

The email appears to come from a legitimate email address and provides a link that seems to be a Google address.

Gizmodo reports reporters from BuzzFeed, Hearst, New York Magazine and Vice magazine have received the invitations. The WDTN newsroom has even received several copies of the scam email.

The emails all appear to look like this one, and were addressed to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com” with recipients BCCed:

If you already have clicked the link here are the steps to remove the access to the malicious code:

Go to your Google account’s page (https://myaccount.google.com/permissions) where you can manage the permissions you’ve granted to apps. Locate the “Google Doc” app. While it might look legitimate, it is actually not. If that’s the malicious app that’s gotten access to your account after you clicked on the link it should have a recent “Authorization Time.” Now, click on that Google Docs app and click “Remove”. To avoid the possibility of a phishing attack affecting you, you can set up a security key or two step authentication to increase your Google account’s security.

There is also reports on social map of Google Drive being down for users.