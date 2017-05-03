Local high school student asks Emma Watson to prom

Milton Union High School's Ryan Moore created a YouTube video to ask actress Emma Watson to prom. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus).

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local high school student is looking to make a little magic this prom season.

In an enchanting twist on a prom proposal, Milton-Union High School’s Ryan Moore is trying to score a date with the “belle” of the ball. He asked actress Emma Watson to “be his guest” to prom this Saturday.

In a YouTube video, Moore changes the lyrics to the opening song from “Beauty and the Beast,” a movie Watson recently starred in.

“Hello, Emma, might I take you to prom?” Moore sings in the video. “I’m Ryan Moore, and I would like to ask you. Please say you’ll make it if you can.”

He posted the video on YouTube and Twitter last week. It has more than 100 retweets so far.

Watson has not responded. Milton Union’s prom is Saturday.

