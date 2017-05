GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — It looked like a bank so it must have had money a robber could take, right?

No.

Police say a man walked into the First National Bank training center in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash. Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said the suspect thought the training facility was a real bank and used real money. It doesn’t.

The suspect left with nothing.

No one was hurt in the failed holdup.

No arrests have been made