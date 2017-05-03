Man wrongly arrested in Ohio car theft gets $75K settlement

Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo officials have approved a $75,000 settlement for a man who accused police of using unnecessary force when they wrongly arrested him in a car theft as he stopped at a McDonald’s.

Duquette Matthews’ lawsuit said he was in his car picking up food in April 2014 when an officer opened his car door and handcuffed him in a confrontation that injured Matthews’ shoulder. He says he was later lifted off the ground and freed when another officer recognized that he wasn’t the suspect.

The suit alleges police released him with no explanation or apology.

Police say Matthews’ car was similar to a stolen one. A spokesman tells The Blade that the officers acted reasonably and stopped once they recognized the mistake.

Toledo City Council approved the settlement Tuesday.

