New hotels show “good climate” in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The president of the Dayton Visitors Bureau said two hotels in the works for Dayton, show the city has “a good climate” for growth.

A Holiday Inn Express is scheduled to open in August on Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

The eight million dollar hotel will have 95 rooms and will hire about 25 employees.

And planned for East Monument Avenue is a 97-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, near Fifth Third field.

President & CEO of the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jacquelyn Powell said the hotel is terrific news as there hasn’t been a lot of hotel growth in Dayton.

“That’s the first hotel property to be built in downtown Dayton in many, many years so obviously they see opportunity there.” Powell said.

“I know our occupancy, last year, was up about 4 per cent which is good. And averages rates have grown as well at our hotel properties, and revenue per available room has also increased pretty successfully over the last year.”

The city commission will vote on whether to approve a five hundred thousand dollar grant to support the Fairfield hotel, Wednesday.