One person killed in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead in Mercer County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of US 33 and US 127.

Authorities say a Freightliner truck and a Pontiac Grand Prix crashed into each other in the intersection. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit a pole during the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Brandi M. Duke from Celina, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Van Wert Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was taken to Van Wert Hospital, then air lifted to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where her condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck was taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Mary’s, where his condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. This was the first traffic fatality in Mercer County in 2017.