One person killed in Mercer County crash

By Published:
Mercer County Sheriff's cruiser. (WDTN Photo)
Mercer County Sheriff's cruiser. (WDTN Photo)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead in Mercer County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of US 33 and US 127.

Authorities say a Freightliner truck and a Pontiac Grand Prix crashed into each other in the intersection. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit a pole during the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Brandi M. Duke from Celina, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Van Wert Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was taken to Van Wert Hospital, then air lifted to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where her condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck was taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Mary’s, where his condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. This was the first traffic fatality in Mercer County in 2017.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s