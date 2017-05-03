Police: Officers shot may have been targeted

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of two Chicago police officers (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the two officers shot and wounded during an investigation appear to have been targeted by their attackers.

Speaking outside the hospital where the officers were taken after the shootings last Tuesday, Johnson says the officers were in plainclothes conducting a follow up investigation to a previous incident when two cars pulled up and the suspects “started to fire indiscriminately.”

Johnson says police have recovered multiple weapons and a vehicle they believe are connected with the attack.

He says police are questioning “a few” people of interest in the case. A manhunt is underway.

Johnson says the wounded officers are alert and “are doing quite well thank God.”

——

10 p.m.

Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded late Tuesday during an incident in a high crime neighborhood of the city’s South Side, a police spokesman said.

Anthony Guglielmi said the officers were shot from a vehicle. One was injured in the arm and hip and the other in the back.

Guglielmi says the two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital. He described their conditions as serious. A manhunt was underway for the suspects, he said.

Chris Villanueva, 36, said he was walking back to his car in a strip mall parking lot on Ashland, south of the shooting scene, when he heard about a dozen rapid-fire shots.

“I thought it was fireworks maybe, but around here you hear gunshots a lot,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Next thing, cops are everywhere.”

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was headed to the hospital.