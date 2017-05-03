Preble Shawnee school levy too close to call

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble Shawnee local schools district has been trying to pass an income tax levy since the November election.

The levy was shutdown then and is considered too close to call after Tuesday’s Special Election. The levy is down by 13 votes, however dozens of provisional ballots still need to be counted.

If the levy does not pass the district will have to come up with an alternative plan to build a new junior\senior high school. The $45 million project is intended for construction on two new buildings.

Previously, the district announced their current facilities did not meet state standards. The state has offered to put up 65 percent of the cost if the district can come up with the rest.

The levy would cost an average of $7.29 a month to someone who owns a $100,000 home. If it passes it the income tax increase would begin Jan. 1 and last 23 years.

2 NEWS reached out to the district’s superintendent for comment, but he declined.

The provisional ballots will be counted May 13th.