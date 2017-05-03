Seasonal jobs ripe for full-time opportunities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With summer right around the corner, seasonal and part-time jobs are up for grabs.

Mark Anderson, with Montgomery County Development Services, says many of those open jobs can turn into full-time opportunities.

He says there are a lot of available jobs in construction, and he says younger workers should check out the YouthWorks Program.

The goal this year is to have 2,700 students ages 14-18 employed over eight weeks in the summer. Also, they need about 100 more employers to sign up to participate.

Applications at OhioMeansJobs.com/Montgomery under the YouthWorks tabs.