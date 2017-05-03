Snappers snap Dragons win streak

By Published:

Beloit, Wisc.—Beloit’s Collin Theroux hit a three-run home run and Kyle Nowlin added a two-run shot to lead the Snappers to a 9-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night.  The Dayton loss snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Dragons fell to 16-10 on the season and dropped back into a three-way tie with South Bend and West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division.

The Dragons had outscored their opponents 34-3 during the five-game winning streak, but saw Beloit jump out to a 3-1 lead on Theroux’s fourth home run of the season in the second inning.  Beloit added two more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (1-2) suffered the loss.  He worked the first four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with four walks and one strikeout.  Lucas Benenati replaced Santillan with two men on base and no one out in the fifth and the Snappers leading 3-1.  Both inherited runners scored and were charged to Santillan.  Benenati surrendered two runs in the sixth as the Snappers took advantage of two Dragons errors in the inning.  Patrick Riehl replaced Benenati to start the seventh and worked the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

The Dragons nine-hit attack was led by John Sansone, who went 3 for 3 with three singles and an RBI.  Taylor Trammell had two hits, scored a run, and drove in a run.

The Dragons (16-10) close out the series with the Snappers (12-12) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.  Scott Moss (2-1, 3.12) will start for the Dragons against Beloit’s Dalton Sawyer (2-1, 0.87).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Notes:  The Dragons committed a season-high three errors on the night by three different infielders

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s