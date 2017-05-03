Snappers snap Dragons win streak

Beloit, Wisc.—Beloit’s Collin Theroux hit a three-run home run and Kyle Nowlin added a two-run shot to lead the Snappers to a 9-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night. The Dayton loss snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Dragons fell to 16-10 on the season and dropped back into a three-way tie with South Bend and West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division.

The Dragons had outscored their opponents 34-3 during the five-game winning streak, but saw Beloit jump out to a 3-1 lead on Theroux’s fourth home run of the season in the second inning. Beloit added two more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (1-2) suffered the loss. He worked the first four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with four walks and one strikeout. Lucas Benenati replaced Santillan with two men on base and no one out in the fifth and the Snappers leading 3-1. Both inherited runners scored and were charged to Santillan. Benenati surrendered two runs in the sixth as the Snappers took advantage of two Dragons errors in the inning. Patrick Riehl replaced Benenati to start the seventh and worked the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

The Dragons nine-hit attack was led by John Sansone, who went 3 for 3 with three singles and an RBI. Taylor Trammell had two hits, scored a run, and drove in a run.

The Dragons (16-10) close out the series with the Snappers (12-12) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Scott Moss (2-1, 3.12) will start for the Dragons against Beloit’s Dalton Sawyer (2-1, 0.87).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Notes: The Dragons committed a season-high three errors on the night by three different infielders