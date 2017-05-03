U.S. Air Force canine handler reunited with K-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a reunion nearly two years in the making.

U.S. Air Force Canine Handler, SSgt. Amanda Urie waited eagerly at the Dayton International Airport for a four-legged passenger to get off a plane.

SSgt. Urie was reunited with her military K-9 Floor, the service dog she worked with during her tour at Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea.

Floor is an 11 year old German Shepherd and a Narcotics Detection Dog, and she spent her entire career at the South Korean base. SSgt. Urie and Floor conducted daily routine Air Base Defense in order to protect Kunsan Air Force Base.

In 2015, SSgt. Urie completed her tour in Korea and had to leave Floor behind. However, she kept in touch with the kennel in Korea so that when Floor was ready to retire, SSgt. Urie could adopt her.

“I knew she was getting older when I left Korea, so I stayed in touch with people at the kennels,” SSgt. Urie said. “She was getting put up for adoption.”

“She was very easy to bond with, so that definitely played a part. I don’t think she forgot me.”

The reunion took place because of a joint effort between Mission K9 Rescue and The United States War Dogs Association. The two organizations often partner in order to reunite Military canines and the handlers.

“Everybody is bonded to their dog,” Kristen Maurer with Mission Canine Rescue said. “Everybody loves their dog.”

“But, when you’ve worked with that dog day in and day out, you have a special bond that we civilians can’t understand.”

SSgt. Urie says she’s been waiting for this day for a long time.

“That’s every handler’s dream come true is to be able to adopt someone who’s been by their side for however long,” SSgt. Urie said.

Maurer says moments like Tuesday’s reunion are perfect endings to a service dog’s career.

“They served together, they worked together, they belong together.”