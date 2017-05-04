Centerville school bus involved in accident

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville school bus was involved in a traffic accident Thursday.

Police tell 2 NEWS the bus was turning onto Far Hills Avenue from Whipp Road when a car came through the intersection, running the red light and striking the bus.

There were no injuries in the crash.

There were two special need statements in addition to the driver on the bus.The car had an infant inside and was also unhurt.

The woman was cited for traffic violations.

The crash scene has been cleaned up and traffic is moving again.