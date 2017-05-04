Cop arrested after faking death

By Published:

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) – An Austin, Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico has been arrested in Dallas.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says 29-year-old Coleman Martin will be placed on restricted duty.

Martin was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, after flying from Colombia to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on his way to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Chief Manley says Martin was taken into custody at the airport without incident on a warrant for a false alarm or report, a Class A misdemeanor.

The officer, who joined the Austin Police Department in 2011, was last seen late on April 25 as he crossed into Mexico and boarded a bus.

A suicide note found in Martin’s abandoned vehicle triggered a massive search operation, using air assets, boats, dive teams and other ground efforts, using local, state and federal resources, police say.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s