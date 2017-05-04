Cop arrested after faking death

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) – An Austin, Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico has been arrested in Dallas.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says 29-year-old Coleman Martin will be placed on restricted duty.

Martin was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, after flying from Colombia to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on his way to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Chief Manley says Martin was taken into custody at the airport without incident on a warrant for a false alarm or report, a Class A misdemeanor.

The officer, who joined the Austin Police Department in 2011, was last seen late on April 25 as he crossed into Mexico and boarded a bus.

A suicide note found in Martin’s abandoned vehicle triggered a massive search operation, using air assets, boats, dive teams and other ground efforts, using local, state and federal resources, police say.