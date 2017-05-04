Vacant house fire in Dayton considered suspicious

House fire on Woodlake Drive in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters say a vacant house fire in Dayton is suspicious.

Crews responded to a fire call around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday in the 4700 block of Woodlake Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames showing through the roof of the house.

Firefighters checked inside and didn’t find anyone. A neighbor tells 2 News the house had been vacant since December.

The house quickly became engulfed in flames. Firefighters chose to fight the fire defensively from the outside to protect neighboring houses.

There are no initial reports of injuries.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

