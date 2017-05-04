Dayton drivers see dozens of pesky potholes

Published:
Pesky potholes in Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton street maintenance manager, Mark Riley says it’s busy season for his crews.

Riley says his department takes an average of a hundred calls a week about pothole complaints.

The city has three two-person crews that work to patch up the holes, but when it rains that work gets put on hold. Riley asks drivers be patient their goal is to get potholes patched up within 48 hours of a reported complaint.

Riley says when the ground begins to thaw out from the winter the road is prone to cracks and holes.

If you see one, he suggest slowly driving over it instead of swerving and possibly causing an accident.

To report a pothole call the city or download the Dayton Delivers app to your phone.

