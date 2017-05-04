Dayton hosts International Trails Symposium

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Portland, Tucson and Orlando have all hosted the International Trails Symposium, And now it’s Dayton’s turn.

“It’s something we’ve been working to secure since 2008,” said Amy Dingle of Five Rivers MetroParks.

The symposium brings together the worldwide trails community to experience regional trails and advocate for the economic and environmental power of trails. It is also an opportunity for the folks at Five Rivers MetroParks to show off our great spaces and offerings, and build the region’s tourism muscle.

The event runs May 7-10, brings 600-900 people to town, and is expected to generate $1 million for the local economy.

The public is invited to attend a free event on May 7, noon to 5 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center. A second free event open to the public will be held on Monday, May 8 from 7-11 p.m. at Riverscape MetroPark for the Trails Rock party.