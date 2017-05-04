Dayton teachers vote in favor of strike if negotiations do not improve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Education Association said Thursday its members voted in favor of authorizing a strike if the status of negotiations does not improve.

According to a release by the DEA, contract negotiations with the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education have been ongoing since January.

The DEA says since that time, nearly 20 days have been spent negotiating a collective bargaining agreement and an impasse has now been reached.

As a result, according to the DEA, both sides have sought federal mediation.

The current contract expires June 30, 2017.

“Despite over 150 hours at the table, the DEA is greatly troubled by the Board’s refusal to recognize their teachers as professionals and meet their teachers, even halfway, on several key provisions,” said David Romick, DEA president. “Tonight’s vote should sound an alarm: the Dayton Public Schools are in a crisis,” Romick cautioned.

The union says many items remain unresolved including wages and benefits.

“Our children deserve stability, and recent decisions by this Board have created a disruptive atmosphere. As educators, however, we must create stability by addressing the exceedingly high turnover rate of educators leaving Dayton Public Schools, due to exceptionally low, and uncompetitive salaries,” said Romick.

The DEA says they represent all professional, licensed educators employed by Dayton Public Schools, the interest is in negotiating a contract that provides the supports needed to best educate the children of the Dayton community.

Romick said, “The children of this community deserve the benefit of early literacy instruction in libraries staffed by media specialists; and guidance counselors trained to support

students and their families in their quest to become college and career ready. Further, our growing immigrant population necessitates educators specifically trained to help immigrant students and their families assimilate into the Dayton community.”

“Teacher working conditions are student learning conditions,” Romick said.

