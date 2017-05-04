Fallen tree shuts down busy Moraine road

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A stretch of Main Street in Moraine is shut down due to a fallen tree.

Police received a call about a tree in the road near Splash Moraine around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the large tree leaning against a power pole and resting on power lines. The tree is close to falling on the road.

Police shut down Main Street going westbound at Vance Road. The Moraine Street Department is coming in early to remove the tree.

DP&L has been called to the scene as well.

Police say they’re not sure what caused the tree to fall.