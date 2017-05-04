Friends remember Dayton shooting victim as “warmhearted”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Forty one year old Elroy Facey was shot and killed on Hoover Avenue. His long time friend says he didn’t deserve what happened to him.

Police say Facey was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when a gunman opened the passenger door and opened fire.

It happened around 11 pm Wednesday in front of Summit Square Apartments.

Dremel Tucker, a special needs teacher at a local high school, has known Facey for more than 20 years and just saw him, about two weeks ago.

“Every time we were together, we would crack jokes. He was the most fun loving guy you’d ever want to know.,” Tucker said.

“Warmhearted. He just loved life.”

According to Tucker, Facey worked as a song writer, a producer – and at one point, he even tried his hand at rapping.

But, Tucker said, Facey was better known for his party promotion business.

He said he was shocked when he heard Facey had been killed.

“I was just in disbelief. I was just wondering who would harm him,” Tucker said.

“He wasn’t even that type of guy who lived for drama or anything like that. He was totally to himself. He stayed out of the way of trouble.”

Tucker’s brother introduced them because of their mutual love for music.

He said Facey was like a brother to him, and the violence on Dayton’s streets, has to stop.

“That’s really a wake up call for me that it can happen to anyone,” Tucker said.

“Nice guy like that, who didn’t deserve it. Something has to be done about this violence.

“Dayton’s going to be a lot colder place without him. It’s a really big hole left in the city. He’s really going to be missed.”

Facey was shot in the abdomen and taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died.

A woman in the driver’s seat managed to run away unharmed.

Police say the suspect was masked, and wearing black clothing.

The incident is still under investigation.