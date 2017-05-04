Health care bill narrowly passes but some GOP stand on their own

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two US Representatives from Ohio were among the 20 house republicans who voted against the health care bill on Thursday.

Republican Representative Mike Turner was one of them. In a statement sent out after the vote he said, “I ultimately could not support the American Health Care Act. This bill will leave our most vulnerable citizens with inadequate health coverage. I cannot support a health plan to replace Obamacare that puts my constituents’ health benefits at risk.”

The house narrowly passed the bill with 217 votes. 216 were needed. Representative David Joyce from Ohio also voted against the bill.

Congressman Turner said, “I have repeatedly voiced my concerns to the White House and House leadership. I will continue to work with them and my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to enact health care reforms that ensure patients have affordable access to the insurance coverage they need.”

The bill now will go to the Senate where it will be met with some resistance. Republican Senator Rob Portman said Thursday he still does not support it as written.

He said, “The status quo on health care is unsustainable. Premiums and deductibles continue their steep climb, and the skyrocketing cost of health care is hurting Ohio families and small businesses. There’s only one insurance company in more than one third of Ohio counties, which is leaving Ohioans with fewer choices and higher costs. Congress must take responsible action that lowers health care costs, but these changes must be made in a way that does not leave people behind.”

His statement continued saying, “I’ve already made clear that I don’t support the House bill as currently constructed because I continue to have concerns that this bill does not do enough to protect Ohio’s Medicaid expansion population, especially those who are receiving treatment for heroin and prescription drug abuse. We have an opioid crisis in this country, and I’m going to continue to work with my colleagues on solutions that ensure that those who are impacted by this epidemic can continue to receive treatment.”