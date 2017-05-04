Health District confirms Zika case in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Thursday confirmed a previously suspected case of Zika for a traveler returning from a Zika affected area.

The CCCHD said they are continuing to work with the physician and the patient to help prevent transmission of the disease. There are no cases of locally transmitted Zika in Ohio.

The CCCHD said in a release it will continue to educate the community regarding preventative measures, monitor the mosquito population, and control the mosquito population by reducing the breeding habitat.

The Health District asks assistance from the public in eliminating standing water on their properties. A few examples of where standing water occurs are in children’s toys, tarps, bird baths, tires, gardening equipment and blocked gutters to reduce mosquito breeding habitat.

The Zika virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and there is no indication that it can spread from person to person through casual contact. It can be spread from partner to partner through sexual transmission.

The primary mosquito that transmits Zika virus is found in the tropics and southern U.S., but it is not known to be established in Ohio. A “relative” of the mosquito is found in parts of Ohio and may potentially transmit Zika virus.

The most common symptoms of Zika virus are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes). The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting from several days to a week. Eighty percent of those infected do not have any symptoms.

There is no vaccine to prevent Zika. According to the CCCHD, the best way to prevent diseases spread by mosquitoes is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. Here’s how:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Stay in places with air conditioning and window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home.

Treat your clothing and gear with permethrin or buy pre-treated items.

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents. Always follow the product label instructions.

When used as directed, these insect repellents are proven safe and effective even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than 2 months old.

Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years old.

Mosquito netting can be used to cover babies younger than 2 months old in carriers, strollers, or cribs to protect them from mosquito bites.

Sleep under a mosquito bed net if air conditioned or screened rooms are not available or if sleeping outdoors.

Prevent sexual transmission of Zika by using condoms or not having sex.

For more information on the Zika virus, visit www.ccchd.com or https://www.cdc.gov/zika/