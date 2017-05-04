Indiana man accused of holding 4 people hostage for 5 days

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A man is accused of holding four people hostage for five days in a northern Indiana city.

Elkhart Police Sgt. Chris Snyder says Derrick Glass confined a 68-year-old man and women aged 64, 26 and 21 against their will in an Elkhart apartment from Friday until Tuesday, but that they were not “tied up or restricted.”

Snyder says Glass threatened them all with a handgun and assaulted two of the women with it. No shots were fired.

The 31-one-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allowed one of his alleged hostages to go shopping. She reported the situation to police.

The Elkhart Truth reports Glass faces four counts of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery. He remains jailed without bond Thursday.

