Local officers pay respect to those killed in the line of duty

The 10th Annual Montgomery County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Ceremony that will be held at 11:00 am on Friday May 5th, 2017 at Riverscape in Downtown Dayton. The Ceremony will honor and remember 38 officers who have died in the line of duty over the past 130 years.
