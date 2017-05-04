Man shot and killed sitting inside car in Dayton

By Published:
Police investigate a fatal shooting on Hoover Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after being shot inside a car in Dayton.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue.

Police say the man was in the passenger seat of a car parked in front of the Summit Square Apartments when someone opened the passenger door and fired several shots.

The man was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

A woman in the driver’s seat of the car was able to get out and run away. She was not hurt.

Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing all black, as well as a mask to cover his face.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s