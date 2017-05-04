Man shot and killed sitting inside car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after being shot inside a car in Dayton.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue.

Police say the man was in the passenger seat of a car parked in front of the Summit Square Apartments when someone opened the passenger door and fired several shots.

The man was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

A woman in the driver’s seat of the car was able to get out and run away. She was not hurt.

Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing all black, as well as a mask to cover his face.

The shooting remains under investigation.