Mass-fatality exercise to be held in Dayton Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health said Thursday a large training exercise will be held in Dayton Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Public Health, Miami Valley Hospital and several other local and state response agencies are conducting a full-scale mass-fatality exercise on Friday at several locations including the Miami Valley Hospital and the Dayton Fire Training Center.

The exercise will involve local, state and federal agencies simulating a response to a mass fatality incident.

The Ohio Health Department says throughout the exercise there will be police and other emergency personnel and equipment around the training center on Springfield Street throughout the day.

The training should not produce any traffic disruptions for motorists in the area, according to organizers.