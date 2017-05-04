Mass-fatality exercise to be held in Dayton Thursday

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health said Thursday a large training exercise will be held in Dayton Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Public Health, Miami Valley Hospital and several other local and state response agencies are conducting a full-scale mass-fatality exercise on Friday at several locations including the Miami Valley Hospital and the Dayton Fire Training Center.

The exercise will involve local, state and federal agencies simulating a response to a mass fatality incident.

The Ohio Health Department says throughout the exercise there will be police and other emergency personnel and equipment around the training center on Springfield Street throughout the day.

The training should not produce any traffic disruptions for motorists in the area, according to organizers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s