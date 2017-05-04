Memorial ride for fallen deputy holds 7th Annual event in July

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 7th Annual Brian Dulle Memorial Ride “Making a Difference” has been scheduled for July 22.

The Powder Keg Harley Davidson HOG chapter 4305 host the benefit ride honoring Warren County Deputy Sheriff Brian Dulle who was killed in the line of duty in May 2011 while deploying stop sticks in an effort to end a high-speed chase.

Organizers say this event has raised $70,000 for the charities supported by the event since it began in 2011.

Ride day registration in from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Powder Keg Harley Davidson located at 2383 Kings Center Court in Mason. Organizers stress that all bike makes are welcome.

The cost is $25 for a single rider and $5 for passengers.

There will be live bands, door prizes, food, drinks and raffles. You can register online by going to the event website by July 1.

The event supports three charities this year. Maddie’s Hope, The Mourning Stripe and the Brian Dulle Memorial Scholarship Fund. Organizers provided the information below on the supported charities.

Maddie’s Hope

The purpose of Maddie’s Hope is to raise money to be used in various ways to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Donations are used for cancer research, programs and services to support families of children battling cancer. None of the proceeds go to the Dulle family. All proceeds go to the fight against cancer and the families whose lives have been turned upside down by the disease. Since 2004 Maddie’s Hope has contributed over $18,000 to these causes.

The Mourning Stripe

The mourning Stripe’s mission is to provide emergency funds to the families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty. The goal is to provide as much of the funding a family may need to cover such immediate expenses as travel, lodging, and monthly bills.

Brian Dulle Memorial Scholarship Fund

The mission of the charity is to keep Brian’s memory alive. The “Sgt. Brian Dulle Memorial Award’ was established in honor of Brian but it also remembers all fallen officers. The award recognizes outstanding police cadets at the butler Tech Peace officer Academy where Brian was a 1998 graduate. The winner from each class is presented a check in the amount of $822 which was Brian’s badge number. The first award was presented on May 23, 2013. To date, sixteen awards have been given to the graduates since 2013.